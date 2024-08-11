Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

