Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $167.89 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.29 billion and $167.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.71 or 0.04357424 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00035233 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006583 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010141 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011745 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008365 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001434 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,116,609,474 coins and its circulating supply is 35,931,612,331 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
