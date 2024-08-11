Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146.03 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.59 billion and approximately $146.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.91 or 0.04333605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,116,609,474 coins and its circulating supply is 35,929,787,089 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

