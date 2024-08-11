Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 249 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $118.85. 12,151,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399,568. The stock has a market cap of $468.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.