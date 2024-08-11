CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $30.00 at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $17,154,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,042,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 228,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

