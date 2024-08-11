Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $423.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $159,187,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,218,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSL stock opened at $388.15 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
