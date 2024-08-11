Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $423.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,948. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $159,187,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,218,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

CSL stock opened at $388.15 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.