Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cars.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,345.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,559 shares of company stock worth $1,434,619 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

