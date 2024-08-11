Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 1,110,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,619. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 40.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

