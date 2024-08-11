Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.35 EPS

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,382. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

