Cashaa (CAS) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $106,276.25 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

