Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTLT. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 917,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,518. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $116,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $56,429,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

