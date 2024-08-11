Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CPRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 2,888,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,174. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

