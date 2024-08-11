Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.38.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.13. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

