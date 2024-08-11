Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

