Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
CNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
