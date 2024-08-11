Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

