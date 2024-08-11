Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.52. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

