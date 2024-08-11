Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Macquarie from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. 35,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,596. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 34.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

