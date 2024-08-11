Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.45.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $121.28. 633,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,847. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.