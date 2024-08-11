Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 14th (NYSE:CHRO)

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 14th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Chromocell Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Chromocell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:CHRO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23. Chromocell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chromocell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chromocell Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chromocell Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:CHRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.28% of Chromocell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Chromocell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

