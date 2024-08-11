Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 318.2% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cintas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $755.65. The stock had a trading volume of 206,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $721.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.26. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

