Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.92.

CTAS traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $755.65. 206,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $721.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,824,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

