Citigroup Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.24.

SHOP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

