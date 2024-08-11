Citigroup Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 3,233,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,224. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -721.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,183,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

