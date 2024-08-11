Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

CZWI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.52. 7,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

