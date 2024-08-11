CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $20.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK
Institutional Trading of CleanSpark
CleanSpark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.