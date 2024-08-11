CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $20.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in CleanSpark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

