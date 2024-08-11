Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Codexis Stock Down 11.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 719,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 1,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Codexis by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

