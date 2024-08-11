Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

CCOI traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. 528,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,118. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

