Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

CGTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 740,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.