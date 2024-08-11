Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 413,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,066. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

