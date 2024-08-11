Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Issues Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 413,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

