Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FIX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.58. The stock had a trading volume of 188,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.53. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

