Comparing Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.79% 27.48% 14.59% Society Pass -196.58% -202.73% -84.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Accenture has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Accenture and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 10 12 0 2.55 Society Pass 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $351.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Society Pass has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,471.43%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Accenture.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Society Pass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.48 billion 3.07 $6.87 billion $10.92 28.92 Society Pass $8.05 million 0.41 -$18.13 million ($7.81) -0.16

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats Society Pass on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

