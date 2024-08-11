Comparing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 7 1 0 2.13 Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 86.11%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 26.93% 14.17% 7.34% Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97%

Risk and Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $41.74 million 9.69 $44.34 million $1.10 9.54 Argo Blockchain $63.30 million 1.10 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -2.55

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Argo Blockchain on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

