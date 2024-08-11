Comparing Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Movano N/A -565.41% -261.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fc Global Realty and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Movano has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.80%. Given Movano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movano is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Movano $852,000.00 42.11 -$29.28 million ($0.56) -0.65

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Movano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Movano beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

