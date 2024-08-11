Comparing Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) & SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -69.99% 2.19% 1.20% SolarWinds 2.96% 7.14% 3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 3 18 0 2.86 SolarWinds 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus price target of $180.62, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than SolarWinds.

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $5.40 billion 4.59 -$3.74 billion ($21.98) -6.59 SolarWinds $758.74 million 2.83 -$9.11 million $0.07 181.29

SolarWinds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Take-Two Interactive Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina's Wonderland. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Merge Dragons, Merge Magic, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and a volume of mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Pressure Washing Run, and Pull the Pin. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides automated network configuration, log and event management, security information and event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer products; a suite of application performance management software that enables visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers a suite of database performance management software that monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms; traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid models. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.