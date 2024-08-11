Comparing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -28.83% -26.89% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -431.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -18.20 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($0.32) -0.81

Risk and Volatility

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 672.20%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

