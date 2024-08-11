Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $65,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

