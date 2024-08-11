Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 524,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,596,000 after buying an additional 129,567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. 762,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,305. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

