Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $185.70. The company had a trading volume of 508,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,447. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

