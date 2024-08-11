Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 706,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $44.01. 1,727,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

