comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCOR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 44.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Articles

