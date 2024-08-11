Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.58 and its 200 day moving average is $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $590.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

