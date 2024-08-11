Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $6.49 on Friday. 104,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,189. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

