Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 2,904,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,823. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

