Core Molding Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $17.66 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,913 shares in the company, valued at $589,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.