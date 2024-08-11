Cormark Comments on Martinrea International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

MRE opened at C$10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.08. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$10.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,365 shares of company stock worth $116,269. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

