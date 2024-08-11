Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.49. 87,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,807. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $122.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

