Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 2,114,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,911. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

