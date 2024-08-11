Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 854 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 21,142,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,398,723. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

