Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $62.98. 1,010,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,452. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

